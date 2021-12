How Lauren Simmons Became The “Wolfette Of Wall Street”

Simmons believes that in order to be better about managing personal finance, the first thing you should do is examine and understand why you’re bad with money. If you cannot invest in stocks, Simmons says to invest in your community. “When I think of the top companies that are in the stock market, a lot of those companies are problematic,” says the podcast host of Mind Body Wealth . “Like what is the women's retention rate at the company? What are your packages for women on maternity leave? What are you doing for the community where you are building?”