When news broke that producing one T-shirt requires the amount of water a person drinks in two and a half years, I think most people had a come to Jesus moment and realized that fashion is seriously straining Earth's resources. According to a report by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation , the textile industry emits more greenhouse gasses than international shipping and aviation combined. After years of being guilted into paying an extra fee to compensate for gasses when booking flights, has it become time for fashion to do the same? Should all wash instruction labels come with CO2 emissions numbers and amount of water polluted for the production of each garment? And should all consumers be charged extra for said numbers? It would certainly help consumers being more conscious in their choices which would snowball into forcing manufacturers to think twice before double dyeing a $5 top.