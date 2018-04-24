How does the used materials affect the designs? Do the materials inspire the design or do you find materials to match your designs?

"It’s really both, and a back and forth between the two. We always have ideas for garments we want to use, but also some materials lend themselves to specific purposes. Mostly the garments we use are the gateway to telling our stories because it brings up certain memories. The selection is very personal and only made by us — even for production."