Story from Most Wanted

5 Glossier Black Friday Sale Deals Worth Taking A Thanksgiving Break To Score

Karina Hoshikawa
Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off sitewide during the Glossier Black Friday sale! No promo code required.

As the big day inches closer – ahem, that would be Black Friday — we've been hard at work reporting on the need-to-know sales that are actually worth whipping out your credit card for. One event that delivers year after year is the Glossier Black Friday sale — also known as the only time a year where the entire rose-tinted site is 20% off. Everything from the beloved beauty brand's cult-favorite brow gel to its just-dropped holiday sets is eligible for this big-deal discount. Here's the fine print: From 7 a.m. (EST) on Thursday, November 25 through 11:59 p.m. (PST) on Monday, November 29, the entire Glossier site will be on sale for Black Friday sale at 20% off — no code needed. Bundles and sets are all fair game but gift cards are excluded from the promotion. To stretch (concealer) the Cyber Week savings even further, Glossier also just unveiled five brand-spanking-new, limited-edition, Black-Friday-Weekend-only specials that combine the brand's most popular products at a value of the à la carte price. Below, find the exclusive Glossier Black Friday sale sets worth excusing yourself from the Thanksgiving table to score.
Advertisement

Glossier Black Friday Sale Special #1: The Eye Uniform, $32 $24

Shop This
Glossier
Special #1: The Eye Uniform
$24.00$32.00
Glossier
Lash Slick + Boy Brow
Feathery lashes and fluffy brows: The foundation of any minimal makeup look. This dynamic duo gets you two Glossier fan-fave products that allow you to spend less time on your face and more time taking on the world.

Glossier Black Friday Sale Special #2: Winter Layers, $103 $72

Shop This
Glossier
Special #2: Winter Layers
$72.00$103.00
Glossier
Milky Jelly Cleanser + Super Bounce + Priming Moisturizer Rich + Moon Mask
Winter weather be like, brrr amirite? Treat your skin to some TLC with this four-piece routine of ultra-hydrating skin-care goodies.

Glossier Black Friday Sale Special #3: The Weekend Set, $82 $60

Advertisement
Shop This
Glossier
Special #3: The Weekend Set
$60.00$82.00
Glossier
Beauty Bag + Futuredew + Balm Dotcom + Milky Jelly Cleanser
Take your beauty routine on the go with three of Glossier's essential glow-getters — a gentle face wash, serum-oil hybrid, and dewy balm — encased in a super chic travel pouch.

Glossier Black Friday Sale Special #4: A Full Face Of Glossier, $78 $52

Shop This
Glossier
Special #4: A Full Face Of Glossier
$52.00$78.00
Glossier
Perfecting Skin Tint + Skywash + Cloud Paint + Lash Slick
Glossier-ify your makeup routine with this value set of barely-there foundation, soft matte liquid eyeshadow, luminous blush, and lengthening mascara.

Glossier Black Friday Sale Special #5: Smells Like You, $78 $52

Advertisement
Shop This
Glossier
Special #5: Smells Like You Set
$52.00$78.00
Glossier
Hand Cream + Glossier You
This duo of Glossier's award-winning perfume and decadent hand cream is one gift the fragrance fanatic in your life will love to see under the tree.

Our Top Picks From The Glossier Black Friday Sale:

Glossier
Hand Cream
$14.40$18.00
Glossier
Glossier
The Beauty Bag
$22.40$28.00
Glossier
Glossier
Glossier You
$48.00$60.00
Glossier
Glossier
Lash Slick
$12.80$16.00
Glossier
Glossier
Cloud Paint
$14.40$18.00
Glossier
Glossier
Lidstar
$14.40$18.00
Glossier
Glossier
Ultralip
$14.40$18.00
Glossier
Glossier
Milky Jelly Cleanser
$14.40$18.00
Glossier
Glossier
Boy Brow
$12.80$16.00
Glossier
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series

Advertisement