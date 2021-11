5 Glossier Black Friday Sale Deals Worth Taking A Thanksgiving Break To Score

Get 20% off sitewide during the Glossier Black Friday sale ! No promo code required.As the big day inches closer – ahem, that would be Black Friday — we've been hard at work reporting on the need-to-know sales that are actually worth whipping out your credit card for. One event that delivers year after year is the Glossier Black Friday sale — also known as the only time a year where the entire rose-tinted site is 20% off. Everything from the beloved beauty brand's cult-favorite brow gel to its just-dropped holiday sets is eligible for this big-deal discount. Here's the fine print: From 7 a.m. (EST) on Thursday, November 25 through 11:59 p.m. (PST) on Monday, November 29,— no code needed. Bundles and sets are all fair game but gift cards are excluded from the promotion. To stretch ( concealer ) the Cyber Week savings even further, Glossier also just unveiled five brand-spanking-new, limited-edition, Black-Friday-Weekend-only specials that combine the brand's most popular products at a value of the à la carte price. Below, find the exclusive Glossier Black Friday sale sets worth excusing yourself from the Thanksgiving table to score.