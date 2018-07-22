The gorgeous, newly renovated property has three floors and is located in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, about 30 minutes outside NYC. "When we were looking for homes, we realized that we could get an entire house with a backyard and a garage and a driveway for less than we were paying for a one-bedroom [Brooklyn apartment]," Kreisinger reveals. "We both grew up in New Jersey, so it was important when moving back that we moved someplace that was accessible to both of our families. Glen Ridge just happened to be it."