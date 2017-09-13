The 10 Most Affordable Places To Get A Job You Love

"This list isn't necessarily designed for extremely career-driven individuals looking for the best jobs in major cities with the best brand names, workplace culture or benefits. This report is for people who want to find a job they will be satisfied in relatively easily, as well as be able to afford living in their city," Chamberlain explains. "It illustrates to job seekers and employees who may be looking for a new job that it may be worth broadening your horizons beyond famous U.S. cities — you may find a few surprising opportunities that fit your life."