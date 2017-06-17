Two-toned lipsticks aren’t a new concept. The trend picked up momentum last fall with a couple launches, but lost steam before winter hit — leaving the smoky lip kit fad in the dust. And we get why. It felt unwearable for everyday, the lines always looked a bit too harsh. It was a trend that had good intentions, but missed the mark.
Ombré lips are meant to contour and make the center of the mouth appear plump and full, but most of the existing formulas end up looking like the lipstick equivalent of the OG blond/brunette two-toned hair. But now, there’s a new launch — and mark our words, it's going to dominate summer makeup trends.
This August, Givenchy is dropping the sexiest two-toned lipstick — one that gets everything right. The formula is hydrating and plush, and the shades are perfect for summer. Oh, and the application is completely intuitive, takes seconds, and requires zero touch-ups.
The collection is called Le Rouge Sculpt and includes five shades that flatter all skin tones. There's Sculpt'In Rouge, which is black and red; Sculpt'In Violine, berry and pink; Sculpt'In Fuchsia, fuchsia and pink; Sculpt'In Corail, coral and brick red (pictured above); and Sculpt'In Rose, rose and berry. The result, to keep the hair technique comparison going, is like the perfect balayage — a soft, subtle blend of color that hits the mark every time.
Sadly, the Le Rouge Sculpt collection won't be available until August, but we suggest you make room in your lipstick drawer for it in the meantime.
Givenchy Le Rouge Sculpt Two-Tone Lipstick, $38, available in August 2017.
