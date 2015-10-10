Let's be honest: The idea of signing off, kicking back, and zoning out makes any career-oriented person a bit uneasy. A getaway — be it a weekend jaunt to a nearby town or a lengthy international journey — sounds great in practice, but the inevitable influx of unread emails, missed meetings, and all-around work you'll have to catch up on can be a bit overwhelming.
Well, it's about time you eliminate those travel jitters from your repertoire. You deserve it. And what better way to really ease your mind than at a luxurious destination spa — with all of your closest friends. Whether you're seeking massages, meditation, or just a killer view, these nine havens are exactly what your mind, body, and soul need for that serious dose of R&R you've desperately earned. Whether you actually book it, or just swoon at the pictures, click ahead to find the vacation of your dreams.
