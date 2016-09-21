We Wore Kids' Makeup For A Day & This Is What Happened

When I was eight years old, I knew nothing about makeup. Did that stop me from collecting palette upon palette of colorful shadows and sparkly tubes of gloss? No way. Inspired by a flood of YouTube videos showcasing children's makeup and an R29 #throwback story (in which the beauty team resurrected our middle-school makeup looks), my coworker Maria and I decided to put kiddie makeup to the test. After all, we now have 15 years of makeup expertise on our elementary-school selves, so surely we can take a crack at a caboodle full of glitter and produce something wearable, right?
Kind of. We ran into a few challenges — especially in the mascara and blending departments. But we were pleasantly surprised by the opaque color payoff of most of the eyeshadows. We did our whole faces (brows, concealer, lipstick) using makeup marketed to 5-year-olds. And guess what? We had a hell of a good time doing it. Check out the full video above and be sure to follow us on Snapchat Discover for more videos like this.
