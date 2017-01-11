I grew up on the lie that girls could do anything. And I wasn’t the only one: My classmates dreamed of becoming the president, Oscar winners, and the first women on Mars. We got the message from the adults in our lives, from educational TV, and carefully selected books that pushed the feminist agenda our mothers and grandmothers fought so hard for. In the mid-'90s, even our pop music perpetuated a bubblegum version of this intoxicating myth. The Spice Girls, in towering stacked heels, sold us the rallying cry of “Girl Power,” as insubstantial as it was catchy. The cherry on top was my all-girls high school, where the fantasy of a genderless meritocracy seemed achievable in my lifetime, if only because there weren’t any boys around to disprove it. I was incubating in a warm goo of female empowerment. But I knew I wasn’t destined for the Oval Office or the International Space Station. I was going to author the great American novel. Nevermind that aspiring to “published novelist,” or even “self-published novelist” would be setting a high goal. I was certain that a modern-day female Huck Finn was inside me, waiting to be written. The Pulitzers and critical accolades galore would naturally follow. And while adoring teachers and impressed strangers were happy to encourage this elaborate fantasy, there was at least one adult who tried to keep me grounded: my mother. She had gone to the same school as me, almost exactly 30 years earlier, and had been fed the same stories about how she could do whatever she wanted. She, too, wanted to be a writer, and she, too, believed success was inevitable. Then came the cautionary tale she would repeat throughout my childhood: She left to get her MFA in fiction, and was crushed under the criticism of her fellow students. It killed her desire to write for years.