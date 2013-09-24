To get the look, Cantello used Eyes To Kill Solo eyeshadows (new for spring '14) in Green Viper and Scarab, blended together. She applied them around the entire eye, then faded them out underneath the lashline to enhance the halo effect. Smooth Silk Eye Pencil in #4 was used to line the upper lashline and Rouge Ecstasy in #601 was stained onto the lips for a pretty, girly pout.