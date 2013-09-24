Photo: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani Beauty.
We didn't take Giorgio Armani to be a Little Mermaid fan, but based on the makeup look for his spring '14 show, Mr. Armani must harbor the same love for Ariel as we do. The inspiration for the collection was a "magical garden beneath the sea," so it's no surprise that Giorgio Armani international makeup artist Linda Cantello created a "diaphanous" wash of green-blue color around the eyes.
To get the look, Cantello used Eyes To Kill Solo eyeshadows (new for spring '14) in Green Viper and Scarab, blended together. She applied them around the entire eye, then faded them out underneath the lashline to enhance the halo effect. Smooth Silk Eye Pencil in #4 was used to line the upper lashline and Rouge Ecstasy in #601 was stained onto the lips for a pretty, girly pout.
There's no question that this makeup is chic and covetable, but something about it also transports us back to the days of locking our legs together in the pool in an attempt to flip our "fins." Now excuse us, we have a spirited rendition of "Part of Your World" to go rehearse.
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page!
Advertisement