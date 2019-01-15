Is Using Ghee Any Healthier Than Regular Butter?

Beyond the dairy factor, ghee is still 100% fat like regular butter, and contains roughly 60% saturated fat, Wolfman says. "I personally prefer oils over ghee and butter for their heart-healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats and their higher smoke points," she says. While ghee has its place in certain cultural cuisines, for those just looking for a fancier, "cleansed" version of butter, it might not be worth it, she says. After all, it's still just another cooking fat — and an expensive one at that.