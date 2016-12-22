Get Ready To Kiss 2016 Goodbye With These Adorable Heart Lips

Bow lips aren't just for Clara Bow. They're a lot easier — and decidedly more modern — with this easy-peasy technique. Practice saying "buh-bye" to 2016 in 3...2...1...
Step 1. Start with clean, dry lips. Use a firm brush to paint concealer along your entire mouth.
Step 2.With a smaller brush, draw an outline of a heart on your top lip. Then, fill it in.
Step 3.Draw the "V" outline on your bottom lip. Fill it in.
Step 4. Pucker up, buttercup!
