"If you're going to go into social media, you can't be half-assed [about it]," says Guiterrez. "You need to invest yourself in a way." That's why both social-media mavens strongly urge anyone looking to grow their following to post consistently — at least once or twice a day, according to Guitterez.Timing is also important when it comes to Instagram. When Gurrola was starting out, she kept a journal where she recorded her engagement (likes and comments) to see what times worked best for her page. There are even apps, like When To Gram , that help analyze when your followers will most likely be on the app. "Super-early morning or evening works best for me," she says. "You have to find the times that work [for you]; it's not going to happen overnight, but be consistent and post once a day to keep your page active."As cliché as it may sound, at the end of the day, the best advice Gurrola and Guiterrez can give is to always post content that's true to you. They stress the importance of being yourself and finding your passion — the rest will follow. If you love lips and shoes, post your favorite liquid lipsticks and heels. Remember, there are thousands of people out there who share your interests. They might just be a hashtag away.