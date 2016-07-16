Know The Power Of Hashtags

Gurrola and Gutierrez insist that hashtags are the best way to get new eyes on your work. "Instagram allows you to use 30 hashtags, use every single one of them," Gurrola advises. "People really do look at hashtags, so more people will be able to see your work."



Hashtags like #HudaBeauty, #WakeupAndMakeup, and Gurrola's own #Lauraag143 are good places to start. All three of these hashtags were created by women who run their own Instagram-aggregation pages. If one of these women like what they see on their hashtags, they might repost your image to their millions of followers.



Gurrola also suggests searching for popular beauty hashtags and making use of the "related hashtags" section at the top of the screen to discover more. Some hashtags that she uses are #makeupoftheday and #beauty. "If [you find it] embarrassing to put hashtags in your caption, put it in a comment, because by the time you have three comments it will be hidden," Gurrola adds.

