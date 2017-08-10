Gen Z Gives A Whole New Meaning To Dressing Extra

Never ones to shy away from making a statement, it should come as no surprise that Gen Z's approach to style is anything but minimal. In fact, it's pretty much the exact opposite: "extra," if you will (which, ICYMI, started as the cool-kid label for a drama queen but has since evolved into a way to describe everything from a beauty look — e.g. unicorn hair — to an outfit that's over-the-top). After years of neutral tones, timeless silhouettes, and understated handbags reigning supreme, it's so refreshing to see this set take risks and really play with fashion.