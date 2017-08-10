Gen Z Gives A Whole New Meaning To Dressing Extra

Never ones to shy away from making a statement, it should come as no surprise that Gen Z's approach to style is anything but minimal. In fact, it's pretty much the exact opposite: "extra," if you will (which, ICYMI, started as the cool-kid label for a drama queen but has since evolved into a way to describe everything from a beauty look — e.g. unicorn hair — to an outfit that's over-the-top). After years of neutral tones, timeless silhouettes, and understated handbags reigning supreme, it's so refreshing to see this set take risks and really play with fashion.
To celebrate this next-gen, crazier-than-usual way of styling things up, we partnered with PUMA to tap three highly creative dressers, who are embracing summer's chill vibes and living their best lives, to show us how it's done. Watch the video above — set against the backdrop of a nostalgic suburban town, complete with ice-cream shops and bowling alleys — to see how the trio layers tulle skirts over jeans, doubles up on sunnies, and pairs hoodies with everything. Then scroll down to check them out up close. You never know, they might just convince you to jump on the "extra" bandwagon.
