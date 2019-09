Gen Z Gives A Whole New Meaning To Dressing Extra

To celebrate this next-gen, crazier-than-usual way of styling things up, we partnered with PUMA to tap three highly creative dressers, who are embracing summer's chill vibes and living their best lives, to show us how it's done. Watch the video above — set against the backdrop of a nostalgic suburban town, complete with ice-cream shops and bowling alleys — to see how the trio layers tulle skirts over jeans, doubles up on sunnies, and pairs hoodies with everything. Then scroll down to check them out up close. You never know, they might just convince you to jump on the "extra" bandwagon.