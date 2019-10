Gabby Bernstein: My Faith In The Universe Helped Me Manifest My Son

Instead, I got my period . I fell back into that well-worn place of defeat. I was frustrated with the Universe . But despite my disappointment and sadness, I knew once again that the answer was to turn inward. Even though I was questioning my faith, the voice of my Higher Self was louder than the voice of fear. I knew that if I sat in my meditation, I could realign with my truth and receive more guidance to keep me on my path. So I returned to the guidance of love. I sat in meditation and asked for another sign. This time I asked for a specific sign that had great meaning to me on my fertility journey . I knew that Archangel Gabriel, the angel who helped with maternity and fertility, was guiding me. And I knew that he was often depicted holding lilies. So I asked Gabriel to show me a lily to once again restore my faith and guide my path.