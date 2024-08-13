Gabby Douglas On The All-Black Gymnastics Podium In Paris & Gearing Up For Her Comeback

GD: It's annoying because we're out there putting our bodies on the line. We've trained so long and so hard, and gymnastics is a very grueling sport. So, there are going to be a few flyaways…Like sometimes, I use gel, and it doesn't stick. And I was like, 'Okay, whatever, we've got to rock with the clips.' But, [gymnasts] sweat. Sometimes, [gymnasts] do timers and land on our necks or do certain things where our hair gets messed up. So it's very unfair for us to get criticized for that when we have no control over that.