Gabby Douglas On The All-Black Gymnastics Podium In Paris & Gearing Up For Her Comeback

Women's gymnastics continues to be one of the most highly-anticipated sporting events at the Summer Olympic Games. From the mindblowing flips to the captivating floor routines, the gymnastic performances didn't disappoint at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Team USA's 'Golden Girls' – Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Hezly Rivera, and Jade Carey – had some ups and downs, starting off strong by winning a gold medal in the team's final. Biles made U.S. Olympic history as the country’s most decorated gymnast after ending her triumphant run with three gold medals and one silver. Then, there was the unforgettable moment where Biles, Chiles, and Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade stood as the first all-Black podium winners. Despite the controversy surrounding Chiles’ medal, it was a beautiful moment that paid homage to all of the Black women gymnasts who paved the way for the trio on that podium. One of those trailblazers is legendary gymnast Gabby Douglas.
At 16 years old, Douglas stole viewers' hearts worldwide as she made history. She became the first Black gymnast to win gold in the Olympic all-around event at the 2012 London Games. While there, she also became the first American gymnast to earn gold in the individual all-around event and the team competition. The gymnast followed up with another iconic victory at the Rio 2016 Olympics, winning a third gold medal in the team competition before taking a break from the sport. But, like many highly visible Black women athletes, Douglas received so much online bullying and hate about her appearance that she chose to step away from the spotlight. After an eight-year hiatus, the champion hoped her return to the mat would be at the 2024 Paris Olympics. But, an ankle injury caused Douglas to miss the Olympic trials in June.
Now at 28, Douglas says her gymnastics career is far from over. While she didn't get the chance to compete this year, she’s gearing up for a return at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. To prepare, Douglas has partnered with Dr. Scholl's to ensure her feet are in the best shape possible as she trains for her epic return in four years.
The athlete's excitement illuminated over Zoom as she talked about her training regimen, the iconic all-Black podium moment, and her legacy as a beacon of inspiration for other Black gymnasts.
Refinery29 Unbothered: The 2028 Summer Olympics will take place on home turf in Los Angeles. Can you tell us more about your training regimen and how your partnership with Dr. Scholl’s fits into that?
Gabby Douglas: I'm super excited for the game to come to my hometown. I love California. It's beautiful. The Olympics hasn't been hosted in the U.S. for a very long time. So, it would be cool for it to be on our turf. My regimen right now is doing a lot of recovery, icing, and cryotherapy. It's off-season, so I'm taking it one day at a time. I'm so grateful and honored to be a part of their [Dr. Scholl's] taking care of your feet plan. We skip feet, which is very important. I bang up my feet a lot in the gym. Coming home and doing their masks [Tired Achy Feet Soothing & Reviving Foot Mask], repair cream [Dry Cracked Foot Repair Ultra-Hydrating Foot Cream], and foot balm [Severe Cracked Heel Repair Restoring Balm] really have helped me out. I'm super grateful for that partnership.
Although the Olympics have ended, so many moments were cemented in history – one being the first all-Black podium in gymnastics history shared by Team USA’s Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade. What was your initial reaction to seeing that historical moment where Simone and Jordan bowed to Rebeca?
GD: It's honestly so beautiful for all these athletes coming out here together and inspiring each other. I've seen a lot of memes and very fun pictures where everyone's just supporting each other. It goes to show you that you can do anything you set your mind to. It's very inspiring to see everyone coming together and uplifting each other.
“
.I want to uplift and tell people it doesn't matter your race, color, background, or where you're from. If you have a love for something, a passion, and want to do it, why not do it? Don't let anyone define what you can and can't do.
gabby douglas
”
You’ve been very open about the online bullying you’ve experienced from gymnastics fans and have urged cyberbullies to stop the hate. When you were experiencing that while competing at such a young age, in what ways is your mindset different now than how it was dealing with that as a teenager?
GD: As a teenager, I was very young and naive. My head was in the clouds, and I just always wanted to get back in the gym. I am still like that. I have a huge passion and love for gymnastics. It's different now because I have been under that kind of pressure for a very long time. It's very tiring, I would say.
What goes through your mind as this is still an issue for you and other gymnasts, especially Black women, who endure similar criticisms targeting their hair?
GD: It's annoying because we're out there putting our bodies on the line. We've trained so long and so hard, and gymnastics is a very grueling sport. So, there are going to be a few flyaways…Like sometimes, I use gel, and it doesn't stick. And I was like, 'Okay, whatever, we've got to rock with the clips.' But, [gymnasts] sweat. Sometimes, [gymnasts] do timers and land on our necks or do certain things where our hair gets messed up. So it's very unfair for us to get criticized for that when we have no control over that.
You recently responded to a TikTok video that spoke about the lack of recognition for how you transformed the sport. As a trailblazer who has helped pave the way for other Black gymnasts, how do you want to be remembered?
GD: I just want to inspire. I want to uplift and tell people it doesn't matter your race, color, background, or where you're from. If you have a love for something, a passion, and want to do it, why not do it? Don't let anyone define what you can and can't do.
In your response to that same video, you said, “I just want to live my life and be at peace.” What does a peaceful life look like for you, and what steps are you taking to cultivate it?
GD: For me, it's really being true and positive to myself and not letting others get me down when I experience a lot of hate and comments. It's going to sound a little odd, but being at peace is where my Creator wants me to be…Being at peace is knowing I am where I'm supposed to be.
Another major spotlight from the Olympics is the advocacy for mental health among several competing athletes. What message do you hope sports fans take away from these elite athletes, like you, who are pushing for audiences to see them as humans?
GD: I really hope it resonates with people and, even more so, not take it as a joke or skip over it because we do go through a lot as athletes. We put our bodies on the line. I think people are taking it very seriously because it's nothing to be played around with. So, I hope people will watch what they do, say, and how they treat other people because we [athletes] go through a lot.
This interview has been edited for clarity.