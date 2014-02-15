London Fashion Week kicked off with an exploration into the very special relationship between technology and fashion. And, in a rather cold warehouse in East London, Fashion Fringe winners, Fyodor Podgomy and Golan Frydman, of Fyodor Golan, showed us the outcome of this increasingly exclusive friendship: the world’s first digital skirt. The duo’s partnership with Nokia led to the creation of a rah-rah skirt made entirely out of Nokia Lumia 1520 smartphones.
Before the show began, model Chloe Nørgaard slowly sashayed down the runway wearing 80 screens (worth a cool £68,000) fluttering with images taken from the design duo’s recent trip to Burma. The effect was beautiful — if a little impractical. No wonder it's not going into production.
Fantasy and extravagance continued with the main collection, with models donning metallic sheath dresses, Quality Street wrapper-style trench coats, and iridescent moto jackets and strutting down the pink AstroTurf catwalk. You’d think the result would be otherworldly and inaccessible, but that wasn’t the case. As the models moved to Judy Garland’s “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” it became easier to see how some of these futuristic looks could be worn in an altogether more natural setting. The statement jackets would work beautifully when dressed down with jeans and a skinny tee.
All in all, the show was the shot of espresso our imagination needed to get ready for the new season ahead. Click through to the see the entire collection after the jump.