Is The Furbo Dog Camera Worth The Hype? An Investigation

As most pet owners will attest, we're willing to try just about anything if it might our four-legged friends' lives better. But with so many new-fangled gadgets on the market (and so many of us ready to return to work and travel ), it's hard to know what's worth it. Ask any tech-savvy dog parent, and it's pretty likely that they're aware of the Furbo dog camera . It offers the ultimate wish of many pet owners: The ability to be there for your dog, even when you're not. The only problem? It's not exactly cheap, though you get a lot of high-tech features like a 1080p camera, 160° view angle, and built-in Bluetooth functionality.