The Best Sites For Funny-Sexy-Cute Valentine’s Day Cards

Valentine's Day isn't exclusively for couples, it's inclusively for lovers (family members, friends, and SOs all included). The best part of this sentimental holiday is its universal celebration of love, expressed simply and sweetly through hand-written notes. But since not all of us inherited the modern-day Billy Shakespeare gene, we're enlisting the help of pre-crafted prompts when penning any funny-sexy-cute sonnets come February 14.
No matter who you want to show affectionate gratitude to on V-Day, there's a specialized card to kickstart that personalized note with warmth, pluck, and charm — and we've rounded up the best of sites to easily (and quickly) order them from ahead. Spread the love this year with everything from vulgar statements to pop-culture puns, nugget-eating jokes, 3-D popups, and more.
