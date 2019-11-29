Make Your Friends LOL With These Hilarious Gifts

Your bestie doesn't need anything but your love and friendship as a gift — but if you want to get them a little something cute, why not find a gift that makes them laugh?
Tickle their funny bone with these silly gifts that will make hearts, from old to young, happy. Who doesn't need a ripped garden gnome? Why wouldn't you want animal butt magnets for the fridge? And life isn't worth living until you've taken a pan out of the oven with your "bear hand" over mitts.
Call it a stocking stuffer or a white elephant gift: whatever it is, they're going to crack up when they open it!
