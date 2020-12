So what better way to keep the caffeinated cup-stealers at bay than with some over-the-top "Pizza Is Bae" branding? Because if you happen to be an intense coffee (and/or tea) drinker who is also a huge foodie, utilizing the food-pun tactic will guarantee that no one ever "accidentally borrows" your Snoop Hotdog mug again. Without further ado, we've corralled 12 fire punny vessels for you to stake your coffee claim. (We'll save the toothbrush stealing dilemma for another story).