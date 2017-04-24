These Hilarious Beauty Product Reviews Will Have You Screaming

As far as funny product reviews are concerned, Amazon is king. Who hasn't fallen into an internet spiral reading commentary about a banana slicer? But household products aren't the only victims of hilarious comment-trolling.
Yep, even beauty products are subject to jokes — and that happens in both the positive reviews and the negative ones. From people noting that their makeup stayed on through a night of binge-watching to those complaining about the pain of hair removal, we couldn't help but laugh (or cringe) at these first-hand accounts.
We've rounded up some of the funniest, most honest beauty-product reviews from Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and Amazon. Even if you haven't used these products, you'll definitely smile at other people's testimonies. Check 'em out, ahead.
Kayla Isaacs contributed reporting to this story.