At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
When it comes to red-hot, trendy fashion items, you can always rely on the Refinery29 shopping team to test out the most-hyped pieces and hold them to our lofty standards. (After all, only the best suffices for our readers.) Whether it's packable puffer jackets, velvet maxi dresses, or chic ballet flats, our team lives for road-testing — and our latest subject comes in the form of FP Movement's Quinn Quilted Puffer Vest.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Like many trending Free People Movement buys before it, the puffer vest effortlessly combines performance with a street-ready silhouette that can be styled for the outdoors or just running to the bodega. The lightweight layer has been making waves online for myriad reasons, including its rainbow of colorways, style-forward fit, and functional features like heat-insulating down fill, water-resistant fabric, and snap buttons for easy on-and-off. Below, see how six R29 editors pair the viral item with the rest of their 'fit checks.
"This is literally the first vest I've ever owned, and TBH, the bar has been set very high. During cozy season, I tend to live in fleeces, jackets, or hoodies, so a vest simply didn't fit into my wardrobe lexicon – that is until I found this FP Movement gem. It's super lightweight, making it a perfect layering option over everything from tissue turtlenecks to workout onesies and more. I live in Miami, where the coolest it gets is in the 50s, but loved styling it with my beloved pair of Levi's dad jorts, ribbed baby tee, trusty Yankees cap (you can take the girl out of New York...), and platform Converse sneaks. As other reviewers mentioned, it does have a baggy fit! I'm wearing an XS here, which fits perfectly in that casual, gorpcore-chic way. Plus, the powder blue hue is the coolest pop of color in my otherwise monochromatic closet." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"I’m not a vest girlie by any means, but I am currently obsessed with the Quinn Quilted Puffer Vest from FP Movement. Before putting it on, I assumed vests could only go with leggings, sweats, or other athleisure (which is totally fine! just not my preferred style!). But Quinn is oversized to perfection, making it an easy add-on for any outfit or style. My winter uniform has been a black silk maxi and a baggy sweater, and I was so surprised at how Quinn effortlessly completed the look. I think that’s mostly due to the details of this vest. The scalloped hem makes its oversized shape look purposefully styled, instead of just baggy. And I’m a huge fan of its giant pockets, which close up for safety with a surprisingly strong velcro clasp. It’s not your traditional puffer vest (the quilts are there but much thinner than other sportier styles), but I think that’s what makes it so versatile. If you’re looking for a more fitted style, I’d suggest going down at least two sizes, but if an oversized easy-to-throw-on vest is what you’re looking for, Quinn is ideal." — Charlotte Lewis, Sex & Wellness Writer
"As someone who has difficulty layering between transitional seasons, Free People's Quinn Quilted Puffer Vest was one of my first steps into the wonders of the trendy sleeveless garment. Since I'm still trying to figure out how to work a vest into my wardrobe, I went the safe route and opted for the brushed sail hue, which was a soft ivory shade. I've only seen people style vests with casual 'fits, so for a little bit of wild fun, I went the opposite route and tried working it with a leather mini-skirt and knee-high boots. Surprisingly, the laid-back vest added a fun touch to my look, and I knew if it could work with a leather mini-skirt; the versatile piece would pair well with a plethora of other tops. The vest fell a little past my waist, so I was quite surprised, as I have a longer torso and I'm 5'5". Even though I was wearing a size small, I felt it was roomy enough to layer with a chunky sweater underneath, especially with the wide armholes. For accessories, I was obsessed and inspired by the vest's adorable scalloped hem and knew I had to don my JW PEI Gabbi Bag with the ruched handle. As the vest is lightweight, I feel like it's more of a warm weather piece than a cold one, so I'll be waiting for New York temps to rise to fashion it with nap dresses, flowy-tiered midi skirts, and more." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"I’m a biiig vest girl, not in a finance bro way (no shade), but just from a warmth standpoint. I love vesting up for a hike, a cold-weather run, an athleisure day, or even a casual fall day fit. Usually, I go for black vests as most of my closet is cloaked in darkness, but I wanted to try something different with this cutie vest from FP Movement. I love the shape, fit, and little scalloped hem. It's perfect for all types of outfits. While on the lighter side, the vest is great for adding some extra warmth to your body on especially cold days. I usually go for a size large in tops, but this vest has a relaxed fit so I opted for a size medium, which was perfect. I’d go down a size if you want a slightly oversized fit, or even down two if you want a tight fit. I can’t wait for warmer weather so that I can wear this to add a pop of color to my look." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"I’ve always loved the idea of just throwing on a long-sleeve and a vest and having a no-fuss TikTok It girl outfit, but I’ve never actually owned a puffer vest before. So I was excited to try Free People’s quilted puffer vest to finally get the look. I opted for the color Hickory because I thought it would be versatile… only to realize that I actually already own FP Movement sweatpants in Hickory too! They’re a perfect color and make for a super cute monochromatic athleisure set. While the fit is described as “slightly oversized,” I’d say that it’s super oversized. I’m wearing a Medium (I bounce between Medium and Large tops and outerwear) and it’s quite roomy to the point where I think I could fit into a Small. However, the Medium did allow me to wear an oversized hoodie underneath. I think overall this is a great layering piece and one I’ll continue to reach for, especially when I go on my daily walks in the winter and spring." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"I’m trying to get better at layering in the fall and winter — since I tend to run hot, having options when it comes to my outerwear collection is a must. The Quinn vest from Free People is the perfect piece for those weird, warm-yet-still-winter days where you need to wear more than a sweatshirt but it’s not quite cold enough for a whole puffer coat. I sized up a bit because I prefer my outerwear to be on the baggier side (plus, I have a ton of chunky sweaters that need some extra room!). The scalloped edges and navy color add a little pop of something next to my mostly black and basic wardrobe. I paired mine with a sweatshirt, jeans, and a hat for a mid-afternoon coffee run and can’t wait to wear her again!" — Lizzy Gulino, Senior Staff Writer