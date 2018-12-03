Come December, the true test of how well we have our lives together is how on top of our gift-shopping game we are. Because for obvious reasons, no one likes being that person scrambling for last-minute gifts in the final hours, apologizing to their wallets as they click "confirm" on that pricey overnight delivery. In a dream world, we'd be able to leisurely wander down crowd-free aisles as we select the gifts that catch our eye, stopping to admire every festive window display we pass along the way. But as anyone who has ever stepped foot in a department store during the month of December knows, that scenario is pure fantasy.