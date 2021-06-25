Frankies Bikinis Swimwear Is Even Cheekier On Sale

Frankies Bikinis, home of obsession-worthy swimsuits with flattering cuts and colorful styles, are celebrating 4th of July early with a limited-time sale. Now through June 27, you can get 20% off site-wide with the the promo code STARS. (A handful of exclusions apply.) With free shipping and thousands of rave reviews and customer photos, and a splashy sale that only comes around once in a blue moon, we’d file this summer event under the “can’t-miss” category.
Started in 2012 by Francesca Aiello, the imprint is inspired by the sun-kissed Malibu lifestyle and made in Los Angeles. Beloved by the California-cool influential crowd that includes high-wattage Hadids, Jenners and Kardashians, Frankies is known for luxurious fabrics, inventive silhouettes, and flattering cheeky bottoms. “Our bikinis look great on everybody,” the brand proclaims on their website, and showcases its predominantly XS - XXL size range on a variety of body types.
Given the dizzying selection — not to mention designer collaborations with unexpected style icons like Hailee Steinfeld and Naomi Osaka and an in-house line of sunscreen and skincare — we know it’s nearly impossible to narrow down their extensive offerings, so we went ahead and pulled out the top five bikinis and one-pieces that are already waiting in our carts. Don’t hesitate, either — we watched oft-waitlisted styles like the Tatum Top sell out with a fury in markdown mode, so you’d better get to browsing before these sea-worthy suits wander offshore for good.
Part of the Hailee Steinfeld collaboration, this classic triangle bikini top will definitely become your go-to for any summer activity. Featuring ultra-thin straps that can be customized to your fit, this top is double lined and unpadded for ultimate comfort. If you don't love this ’70s throwback color style, there are 18 eye-catching prints to choose from. Plus, the matching bottoms are also on sale for $56.
Reviewers say: “[It's] a perfect top for big boobs. I am a 34DD/DDD and can never find tops that fit right, let alone triangle tops. I don't like a lot of coverage but needed a top that covered everything. In the past I've ordered this top in a large, XL and XXL. The XL and XXL fit perfect with enough coverage on top keep everything in while moving around but still showing just enough. TOTALLY worth the money and the fabric is amazing.” — Hannah H.
The Cole Ribbed Scoop Bikini Top has a modern peek-a-boo cutout with a delicate neckline, thick straps, and an underband for a supportive and flattering fit. This feminine and sporty piece is perfect for in and out of the water, and made of a luxe ribbed fabric that we can’t get enough of. It’s recommended wearers size up for the optimal fit. The matching cheeky bottoms are also on sale for $68.
Reviewers say: “It’s shockingly flattering. [I] love this bathing suit top! [It’s] literally so comfy and sexy all at the same time! I am a 32DD and the medium fits great!” — Makayla C.
Part of the brand’s collaboration with Alo Yoga, the Haven bikini bottom is made of a satin-finish material with a back center seam and cheeky coverage. The reviews recommend sizing up one size for an ideal fit. The hazy checkered pattern is this summer’s answer to the basic black swimsuit — and we’re already mentally pairing this style with long daytimes naps and beach bonfires.
Reviewers say: “The cutest bottoms [and] print ever!! I am in awe at how soft and comfortable the material is, and the fit is perfect. I am 140 lbs and I normally wear a medium but read reviews, sized up, and the large fit like a glove. 10/10 will be buying more from Frankies in the future. Worth the money!” — Kate
This gorgeous satin one-piece is extra-flattering thanks to its high-cut structure, adjustable straps, and waist-defining tie. Another customer-beloved style from the Alo Yoga x Frankies collection, this swimsuit features the brand’s signature cheeky coverage and runs true to size. Lest you think all Frankies suits come only in kaleidoscopic shades, know that they also knock it out of the part when it comes to a chic and expertly designed iteration of the classic black swimsuit.
Reviewers say: “This was my first Frankies Bikinis purchase; I usually don’t spend more than $40 on a bathing suit and I was amazed by the quality of the fabric and the overall style of this suit when I tried it on. WOW. Very flattering to my form.” — Tina E.
The Emma, with its front and back cut-outs, high leg and plunging v-neck, will be the go-to sexy one-piece you need this summer. The cheeky coverage, center-cinched detailing and that bright blush pink color makes it the perfect combo of cute and sexy for any sandy getaways. The reviews recommend to size up if you have a bigger chest or a longer torso.
Reviewers say: “I am truly obsessed with this style. I love it so much that I have literally bought it in two colors, and plan on buying more.” — Cynthia C.
