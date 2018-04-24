Frances Bean Cobain Is The Food Influencer We Need

Poached Egg with Mustard Hollandaise & Pork Chashu. I wanted to explore this recipe before I posted about the process. Insta stories aren’t really doing it for me to be honest. so I’ll be featuring cooking experimentations, brews and concoctions on my new YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUVYPLmTFzb-WAcAEaqS2TA ) keep an eye out this week for the first episode of Witchin’ in the Kitchen with Franks N Beans ?
Loaded poached eggs & Brussel Sprouts with figs. Recipe is in my story ? p.s. In future references I am going to cook the Brussel sprouts with 1/2 stick of butter instead of avocado oil, slice the figs to be very thin & add 4 pieces of prosciutto instead of 2. But hey that’s the beauty of cooking. once you’ve made something it’s proportions and ingredients can always be altered. Enjoy! please post your recipe feedback in the comments ? xo bean