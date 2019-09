Frances Bean Cobain Is The Food Influencer We Need

While die-hard Nirvana fans and ‘90s-kid wannabes (both categories that we, admittedly, fall into) are likely to stan anything Cobain does, there’s something magical at work on her account @spacewitchin_in_thekitchen , which follows the naming convention of her personal account, @space_witch666 . During a content-saturated moment when many food influencers are focused on crafting complex meals using pricey ingredients presented with airbrushed perfection, Cobain’s comparatively simple offerings are a breath of fresh air. For one thing, they’re dishes you’ve probably made before and could likely throw together without a paycheck-consuming trip to Whole Foods — think eggs benedict, butternut squash hash, and mulled apple cider. Her Stories give step-by-step instructions on the most basic of steps (helpful for those of us who fearcooking anything more complex than boxed mac n’ cheese), and her no-frills photos skip the the professional lighting rig and aggressive styling too often seen on the ‘gram. Basically, Cobain’s attitude towards food proves she’s just like us — except that for the whole rock royalty thing.