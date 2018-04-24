Frances Bean Cobain Is A Food Influencer Now

Cobain’s flakiness when it comes to updating the account is also weirdly charming. While many celebrities and influencers take a regimented approach to social posting, she seems to post new content pretty much whenever she feels like it. To be fair, she’s been famous and fabulously wealthy since birth (and is also the sole heir to her father’s estate) and doesn't need to make a living as an influencer. But it’s also — once again — quite refreshing in a landscape where there’s pressure to both produce and consume gorgeous, professional-looking photos multiple times a day. Her food 'gram mimics the way that most of us approach food: we cook sometimes, when we feel like it, and we don’t stress (too much) if we accidentally go three weeks eating a largely Seamless-based diet