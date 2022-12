16 Luxury Hygge Home Decor Gifts (That Aren’t Just Throw Blankets)

This sultry, upscale lifestyle retailer doesn't dish out your everyday products. It sells oil diffusers in the form of red, Korean soil-based spheres grouped together in chic wooden boxes. It crafts analog clocks from premium leather and concocts candles that look as alluring as their aromas. Essentially, the retailer mastered the art of unconventional hygge home decor. To better acquaint you with the retailer, we perused those aesthetically-pleasing aisles and plucked 16 stylish Scandinavian gems worth gifting this year. Find the innovative piece they didn't know they needed (or at the very least, get some major home inspo) with the following picks, below.