Story from Halloween

Predict A Great Halloween With These Fortune Teller Costumes

Sarah Van Cleve
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Elizabeth Weinberg.
There's no better time than Halloween to tap into your mystical side. And if you're still in search of a costume, a last-minute fortune teller getup could already be waiting in your closet.
Combine bohemian pieces, a flowy skirt and colorful scarves, and top it all off with a heavy application of gold and silver jewelry. The more eclectic and mismatched, the better. If your wardrobe isn't as witchy as you'd like, you could also go the store-bought route and add your favorite mind-reading tools to complete the look. (What, you don't own a crystal ball? Well, keep reading.)
Whether you're looking for an effortless pre-made version or trying to go the DIY route, check out these options, ahead, and we predict a very good Halloween.
Related Stories
Should You Dress Like A Cult Member For Halloween?
Get Lucky: The Clothes That Change Our Fortune
Is "Fortune Teller" An Offensive Term?

More from Wellness

R29 Original Series