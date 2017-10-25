There's no better time than Halloween to tap into your mystical side. And if you're still in search of a costume, a last-minute fortune teller getup could already be waiting in your closet.
Combine bohemian pieces, a flowy skirt and colorful scarves, and top it all off with a heavy application of gold and silver jewelry. The more eclectic and mismatched, the better. If your wardrobe isn't as witchy as you'd like, you could also go the store-bought route and add your favorite mind-reading tools to complete the look. (What, you don't own a crystal ball? Well, keep reading.)
Whether you're looking for an effortless pre-made version or trying to go the DIY route, check out these options, ahead, and we predict a very good Halloween.