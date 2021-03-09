We Found Fancy Face Masks Fit For Formal Spring Affairs

As the days grow increasingly warmer and outdoor gatherings become a more tangible reality, the idea of celebrating a wedding in person might not seem too farfetched. And, although the vaccine rollout looks promising as we head towards sunnier seasons, we'll still need to mask up for any formal affairs we plan on attending — which begs the question: where can we find fancier face mask styles?
For those planning on purchasing a new frock for upcoming spring through summer events, we've found the face coverings that won't take away from your fabulous formal get-ups. Whether it's pretty pastels, more eclectic prints, glitz & glam styles, or stunning chiffons, you'll find it all on our list. Before you scroll forth to discover the perfect mask to pair with your fancy 'fit, please note: we cannot vouch for the effectiveness of these masks in preventing the spread or contraction of COVID-19, so it's best, per CDC guidelines, to wear a more protective layer underneath these stylish choices.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
