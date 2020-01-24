These days, you can get just about anything delivered — and with 2020 resolutions in full swing, takeout is being ousted by a more health-conscious food delivery: meal-subscription boxes. We're talking super fresh ingredients that are prepackaged and portioned for customized recipes and shipped directly to our doorsteps. The kicker? This ordering-in alternative is more convenient (and oftentimes more cost-effective) than schlepping to the grocery store on a weekly basis.
But before we all run out to sign up, there are a few questions to answer: How much do these services actually cost? And which one of the dozens out there is right for us? For the full 411, we studied up on and cataloged from A to Z the most popular meal-delivery subscriptions available. Scroll ahead to find the best one to help you kickstart that new year cooking regime.
