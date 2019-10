Why You Crave The Foods You Do

Cravings — they’re not just the title of Chrissy Teigen’s best-selling cookbook . They’re very real, but different from hunger in that they’re more specific. It’s not just that your tummy is gurgling in your board meeting, it’s that you’re picturing a very specific chicken sandwich smothered in artichoke dip. Or maybe brownies and BBQ sauce-soaked ribs. Screw it, maybe you even have the urge to buy a can of whipped cream that you’ll devour straight from the nozzle.