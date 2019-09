If that’s not enough for you, consider why food has taken on such a prominent role in pop-culture. In my opinion, it has to do with the uniqueness of a meal — it’s a moment that will not and cannot be repeated in time. Anyone can get that cool leather jacket of the moment (or its knockoff), but that Cronut? Well, you just had to be there. The fact that one of Italy’s most historic fashion houses used food as inspiration for its couture (importantly, not ready-to-wear) collection only further supports my theory. Granted, Schiaparelli has a history of food references in its clothes , but this collection was about more than a wink to the past. Bertrand Guyon, the artistic director of Schiaparelli, told Vogue that the collection came to him after the Paris attacks , because he craved a return to “ things that are essential .”