5 Days Of Spending Time Completely Alone



Follow R29's Lucie Fink as she dives headfirst into social experiments — five days at a time.



We live in a time when many of us are afraid of doing things by ourselves — and often worried that others are having fun without us. FOMO is real, you guys. Not only that, but there is so much to do all the time. Like, right now there are a bunch of event invites on Facebook waiting for us to select "Going."



What would happen if we gave up the need to always be surrounded by people? Would we feel more calm and less anxious? Sometimes, we just need to take time for ourselves instead of always being in the spotlight.



Watch as Lucie Fink dedicates five days to spending time by herself in order to see what she can take away from those rare moments of solitude.