7 Pretty Flower Pitchers That Will Please Your Mom

Apparently, moms really love pitchers. Yes, we're referring to that " container for holding and pouring liquids that usually has a lip or spout and a handle." (Thanks, Merriam-Webster.) One quick look at our anonymous shopping data from the last few Mother's Days shows this unassuming piece of tableware that dates back to the 13th century as top-gifted mom catnip. We're not entirely sure as to why this is — maybe it's because she drinks a lot of ice tea or maybe she's into making flower arrangements or maybe she's a veteran pitcher collector or maybe we're just running out of clever gift ideas for notoriously difficult people — but, whatever the reason, the spouted jug has trended its way to matriarch-approved merchandise. Below, we've corralled a bunch of really pretty pitchers in their most popularly purchased style: floral. Each one clocks in under $50, is objectively quite lovely to look at, and comes with glowing pitcher-loving praise. Discover what this very specific present phenomenon is all about by gifting one of the beautiful options below to your mom on May 9. You don't have to be an extra gifted child to nip this year's gift in the bud.