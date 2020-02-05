No need to waste another minute weeding through hit-or-miss florist options in your Google search bar, because we've already curated the vibrant hit-list for you — and, yes, they ship nationwide. These chic blooms are sustainably sourced, uniquely designed, and can be ordered from the comfort of your own couch within days (down to the day) of requested delivery. Ahead, shop everything from farm-fresh arrangements to dozen-rose classics and more that will make you look like a modern Casanova come V-Day.