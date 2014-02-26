Coming up for this year are 39 new products, including some gorgeous nail polishes, lip chubby sticks in vivid pops of color, and some rather innovative and fun products from a woman who clearly knows her way around makeup. There are two goodies in particular that have us maniacally clicking through the color swatches: a thick, felt-tipped precision liner with a volumizing mascara on the other end and a precision liner that has creme shadow on the flip side. At a press preview, Drew (yep, we're on a first-name basis now) stressed the importance of makeup that performs beautifully and easily, without taking up a ton of room in your bag. It's like she really knows us or something.