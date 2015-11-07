Forget pumpkin-spice latte season — glitter season is right around the corner. That means it's time to start stockpiling anything shiny, shimmery, and sparkly. The first thing on my list? The latest polish from Floss Gloss — a rose-silver aptly named The Pink Nugget.
The problem with glitter polishes is that they often feel a bit childish. All it takes is a swipe of too-chunky or too-colorful sparkle for you to look like you spent the night at your friend Jenny's sleepover party, playing Dream Phone and binging on 3D Doritos (RIP). Thankfully, the gals at Floss Gloss know how to inject some major badassery into the polish they produce — even when it's pink and sparkly.
This lacquer's tiny glitter, a mix of rose and silver, varies slightly in size. One swipe gives you sparse coverage that's still high-impact. If you're looking for something more opaque, just wait for it to dry, and then swipe on another coat for a completely glitter-bombed look that is just over-the-top enough.
If it were up to me, everyone would be wearing this polish on all 10 fingers and 10 toes. But if you're of the more subtle persuasion, an accent nail would be just as killer. Or just do a light swipe over a solid color to add a hint of sparkle. Go on and embrace the glitter. 'Tis the season, after all.
Floss Gloss The Pink Nugget Polish, $8, available at Floss Gloss.
The problem with glitter polishes is that they often feel a bit childish. All it takes is a swipe of too-chunky or too-colorful sparkle for you to look like you spent the night at your friend Jenny's sleepover party, playing Dream Phone and binging on 3D Doritos (RIP). Thankfully, the gals at Floss Gloss know how to inject some major badassery into the polish they produce — even when it's pink and sparkly.
This lacquer's tiny glitter, a mix of rose and silver, varies slightly in size. One swipe gives you sparse coverage that's still high-impact. If you're looking for something more opaque, just wait for it to dry, and then swipe on another coat for a completely glitter-bombed look that is just over-the-top enough.
If it were up to me, everyone would be wearing this polish on all 10 fingers and 10 toes. But if you're of the more subtle persuasion, an accent nail would be just as killer. Or just do a light swipe over a solid color to add a hint of sparkle. Go on and embrace the glitter. 'Tis the season, after all.
Floss Gloss The Pink Nugget Polish, $8, available at Floss Gloss.
Advertisement