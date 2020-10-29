11 Very Soft Flannel-Sheet Sets That Will Keep Your Toes Toasty

Not to be mistaken with itchy, hot, and non-breathable materials, the true MVPs of flannel bedding are soft, warm, and actually breathable. They can be made of organic cotton or wool with each layer thoughtfully crafted in a stitch so snuggly that it makes you dream about getting back into bed the second you step a cold toe out of it. Instead of layering up every night in the cold months to come, take a gander at the sets we've lined up ahead to find a very soft flannel sheet that'll keep you perfectly toasty while you sleep.