A piece of advice: Don't listen to anyone who tries to limit your self-expression with silly style rules. At Refinery29, we believe that fashion and beauty conventions were meant to be broken. Head-to-toe white after Labor Day? Chic. A bold lip AND a smoky eye? Why the hell not? Gold with silver? We've been layering them for years.
At the end of the day, the beauty of personal style lies in feeling good and expressing yourself. The only mistakes we believe in are the ones that guide you into a rut, limit your options, or deflate your confidence. With that in mind, the five common missteps you'll find ahead are ones we all make, but they're easy to fix — and once you do, you'll unlock the next piece of your personal style puzzle.