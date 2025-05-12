Let’s say you RSVP’d yes to a wedding this summer. The only problem: The dress code says “fancy goth ranch”...which is supposed to mean what, exactly? Decoding wedding guest dress codes and solving other real-life sartorial dilemmas are just a couple of things that our new R29 Fitted shopping show, done in partnership with Amazon Live, will tackle.
In our five-episode series, we’ll be giving our five-star recs, doling out advice and hacks (like how to sweat-proof your look or hem a dress at a moment’s notice), and spotlighting the trends we’re loving right now.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
First up: an entire episode dedicated to piecing together a summer capsule wardrobe. Yes, you need one. Yes, it’ll streamline your getting-ready process. Yes, your life will change forever (no, we’re not being dramatic). In the segment, co-hosts and styling duo Danielle and Alix will show you how to build (and wear) the ultimate, non-boring 29-piece capsule that’ll reflect your personal style. Watch and shop the Summer Capsule Wardrobe episode now.
Throughout the next couple of months, tune in to watch for style advice, ‘fit ideas, and so, so much more.
Episode 2: Wedding Guest Fashion (live date: May 27)
Episode 3: Swimwear Problems, Solved (live date: June 9)
Episode 4: Packing Like A Pro (live date: June 24)
Episode 5: Summer Workwear 101 (live date: July 7)
Episode 3: Swimwear Problems, Solved (live date: June 9)
Episode 4: Packing Like A Pro (live date: June 24)
Episode 5: Summer Workwear 101 (live date: July 7)
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT