Do you worry about money now?

After graduating, I worked three jobs, one of which was bartending in the city and leaving with tons of cash. In my early twenties, I wasn’t worried about money or savings at all. I paid off all my credit card debt and lived in a luxury apartment building in the city. When my now husband, V., and I decided to open our own fitness studio, we put almost everything we had into it. I liquidated $80,000 from my investments, took out the line of credit for $300,000, borrowed $80,000 from V.’s financially secure older brother, and borrowed $10,000 from my mother (which I don’t think I am expected to pay back to her). We both work full time at the studio and do not take payment (we can’t afford it currently), so I only make income from side hustles, like modelling jobs, event staffing, and brand ambassador jobs (which I’ll refer to as promotions throughout this week). V. and I live pay check to pay check and have constantly almost maxed-out credit cards. My pay checks vary greatly based on the number of events I am booked on, the rate per event, and the hours per event. I do not make any money if I am not physically working.