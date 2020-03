“I haven’t talked to many studio managers, but I think unfortunately they may have been less prepared personally for what happened. Myself and so many trainers are lucky because we had our hands in many entities which we can turn to for help but the studio managers dedicated all their time to one studio. I know when I was a studio manager I felt my position was stable but really we have no idea what happens if our studio doors close. This situation in particular isn't like being laid off because a studio wasn't making a profit. This was a government mandated decision, which — who even knew that would ever happen. The situation started with two weeks being closed to now they are estimating 45 days until maybe the studios in NYC will open again.