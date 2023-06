Can A Water Filter Get You “Healthier” Skin? An Investigation

At $99 (or $79 if you sign up for the brand's subscribe & save replacement filter recurring order), Filterbaby is comparably priced to other luxe beauty gadgets and gizmos on the market. Many reviewers claimed they noticed a difference in their skin within weeks of beginning their Filterbaby journey ; within my two-week trial, I can't say I was blown away by the results, but 1) my skin definitely didn't get worse in terms of either breakouts or inflammation, and 2) the drier areas of my face (like my cheeks and forehead) did feel a bit softer and more supple. (Then again, I do take my skincare routine very seriously.) I live in Miami, which by my unscientific standards, has Very Okay water quality; sure, it's not NYC tap water (which is nearly perfect in my opinion), but I personally can't complain. That being said, I think it can't hurt my skin to be more mindful of the water I use to clean it, so I'm optimistic about the long-term results of having better-quality tap water at the touch of a fancy faucet. Will it transform my skin singlehandedly? I'm not expecting it to. But is it a solid investment if you pride yourself on taking impeccable care of your skin? Magic 8 Ball says: Signs point to yes.