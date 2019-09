How To Dress Up When You Don't Wear Dresses

When it’s time to get fancy — a holiday fête, a wedding, that highly anticipated third date — a dress is an easy, effective (albeit quite obvious) sartorial solution. And if that’s enough to sate your style needs, frock on. But for those who refuse to settle for anything other than an outfit you put on one leg at a time, think of the seven looks ahead as an answer to an age-old question: How do you dress up without a dress?For women who already live in pants, perhaps the answer is a bit more apparent: Despite occasion or dress code, they understand how amazing a pair can be. Slim-tailored and flamboyantly flared alike.So with this in mind, we picked our favorite pairs from Neiman Marcus and gave them our own festive spin to create inspired, cool, and super stunning ensembles that push the parameters of what classic feminine style looks like. After all, why should dresses have all the fun?