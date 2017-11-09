When it comes to holiday hosting, we'll admit the chore that often falls to the bottom of our to-do list is decorating. (Food first, are we right?) But this year, instead of giving in to the lure of dollar-store streamers — we've all been there — we're teaming up with American Express' Blue Cash Everyday Card to pull off three quick 'n' easy, totally festive DIYs to step up our entertaining game. From easy painted pumpkins to fresh apple candles, our living rooms will be as prepped for Friendsgiving as our kitchens are. Watch and learn.
Apple Candles
Materials
Apples
Melon baller
Tea-light candles
Instructions
1. Scoop out the center of each apple using a melon baller.
2. Place a tea light inside each apple.
Painted Mini Pumpkins
Materials
Thin painter's tape
Mini pumpkins
Paintbrushes
Various shades of paint
Instructions
1. Wrap painter's tape around the center of each pumpkin (or create your design of choice).
2. Paint the bottom half of each pumpkin.
3. Once the paint is dry, remove the tape and display your pumpkins.
Crayon-Drip Pumpkin
Materials
Assorted crayons
White artificial pumpkin
Hot-glue gun
Hairdryer
Instructions
1. Break crayons in half.
2. Adhere the pieces to the top of the pumpkin using a glue gun.
3. Melt crayons by applying heat with a hairdryer, pointing it downwards to create a splattered look.
