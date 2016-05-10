This Is NOT How To Get Pregnant Faster

When it comes to fertility, there are many smart ways to prepare yourself and your body. The key word here is prepare. Trying to conceive can take much longer than many women expect. Unfortunately, the world of fertility treatments is sorely lacking in quick fixes, but that hasn’t stopped people from coming up with some.
Such fertility tricks and rituals may have their roots in much older beliefs or may simply be founded on anecdotal evidence. Either way, it's time we leave them behind, no matter how badly we want that quick fix.
Ahead, five fertility myths we want to forget. They may make you laugh; they may teach you something. Either way, we hope they serve as a reminder not to put all your eggs in one basket — sorry, pun intended.
