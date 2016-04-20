Refinery29 is up for a Webby Award! The Skinny is nominated in the Online Film & Video category for Best Long Form or Series Drama. Vote here today to help us take it home.
The Skinny is an R29 original dark comedy series that follows feminist wannabe YouTube star Jessie (Jessie Kahnweiler) as she explores love, life, and friendship in L.A. — while struggling with bulimia.
The project started in early 2015, when creator, writer, director, and star Jessie Kahnweiler launched a Kickstarter campaign for the series. The project had already been shot, but needed the extra cash to fund editing, sound design, color correction, and proper music licensing. Later in the year, The Skinny partnered with Wifey.tv and Refinery29 to make more episodes — which are set to premiere at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.
Wifey.tv's Jill Soloway is known for her work on the HBO series Six Feet Under and for winning a 2015 Golden Globe for Best Series: Musical or Comedy for the the Amazon original series Transparent. Rebecca Odes is the former bassist of the punk-pop band Love Child and also the founder of gURL.com. This Wifey.tv team have created a space for women to share their aspirations and aims to shake up the TV paradigm with dynamic stories.
