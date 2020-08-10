I Live In Hoboken, Make $68k A Year, And Spent $374 On My Wellness Routine This Week

7 p.m. — After I log off work, I go outside and swim laps in my pool. I was on swim teams up until I went away to college, and I still really enjoy being in the water. It’s a great way to get exercise, and I take advantage of the opportunity while I’m at my parent’s house. I swim back and forth for about an hour. I love that you don’t have to think while you’re swimming. It helped me so much growing up, and living back at home has helped me (sort of) get back into it.