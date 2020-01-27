3:00 p.m. — This past week was a little crazy, so I've prioritized my meal prepping today so the next week goes as smoothly as possible. I also get my outfits picked out for work. I’m going to wear all dresses since it's going to be hot these next few days. I also put together a pile of workout clothes so I have no excuses. Then I head to the kitchen to start my meal prep. I boil some eggs in case I am running late (again), and the rest is really just coming up with a menu of options rather than a set schedule. I realize I'm low on a few things already so I get another Instacart order ($40) ready for delivery.