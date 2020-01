I eat out most weekends just to get out a bit. I've lived here for a little over a year now, but the city still feels new to me. I usually like to try out new places, but tonight I pick a favorite of mine. There's something to be said about the ease of going to a place where you don't even need to look at the menu! I head over and grab a seat at the bar. I enjoy sitting at the bar when feeling social, otherwise I'll sit at a table and work on an itinerary for my next trip. Right now I've got a long weekend in New York City coming up at the end of the month. I order a steak for dinner, a half order each of their creamed corn and Brussels sprouts, and a half bottle of ProseccoI chat a little with the others at the bar and recommend the corn. It's so good!